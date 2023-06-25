Help the Better Business Bureau investigate schemes and warn others by reporting what you know.

The BBB’s Scam Tracker is an online tool that enables consumers and businesses to report scams in an effort to prevent others from falling prey to similar cons. The easy-to-use tool collects and presents scam data in a searchable online “heat map,” showing users the number and types of scams and hoaxes reported in their communities. BBB Scam Tracker is a free tool anyone can use to make a report of a suspected scam. Your reports serve as a warning to others so they too can avoid similar situations.

This program is offered by The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, the educational foundation of the Better Business Bureau, whose mission it is to educate and protect consumers, promote best practices for businesses and solve complex marketplace problems. The BBB Scam Tracker platform enables consumers and businesses to report attempted and successful acts of fraud. The site also enables people to search the scam reports to help determine if a scam is targeting them. The platform was upgraded in 2022 with support from Amazon and Capital One.

The BBB Institute works with local BBBs, across the country, to deliver programs concerning fraud prevention and education that foster a trusted marketplace by:

Empowering consumers to take control of their purchasing decisions and avoid falling prey to scams.

to take control of their purchasing decisions and avoid falling prey to scams. Helping businesses be better by delivering excellent service with integrity, and becoming integral stakeholders in their communities.

be better by delivering excellent service with integrity, and becoming integral stakeholders in their communities. Publishing research that provides critical insights for the public and explains how programs are developed and delivered.

To file a Scam Tracker report go to www.bbb.org/scamtracker. There are two types of reports that may be filed and searched. If you were the victim of a scam report it under the “I Was Scammed” and the “Report a Scam” tab. Tell us about your experience and what happened. Submit a scam report to warn others and enable the BBB to work with our partners to investigate. If you think that you are being targeted by a scam, search “Lookup a Scam.” By checking our database you are able to see if a similar scam has been reported.

In 2022 alone, we estimate BBB Scam Tracker helped consumers avoid losing $21 million to scammers. This program empowers you, the members of our community, and the BBB to fight fraud together.