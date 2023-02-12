There’s no denying the special bond between people and their pets. Pets definitely provide happiness, comfort, and companionship. The same is true for pet therapy dogs and other animals and hospice patients.

The pet therapy visits provide far-reaching benefits for patients on end-of-life care, their families, as well as for the therapy dogs and their handlers. It’s a win-win all the way around.

Benefits of Pet Therapy

Pet therapy helps patients physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually including those on hospice care. Studies show that pet therapy helps facilitate communication resulting in positive emotional responses. It also enhances physical relaxation and motivates physical activity.

The benefits of pet therapy for patients include reducing blood pressure and improving overall cardiovascular health. It can elevate mood and help to produce a calming effect by stimulating memories and communication. Pet therapy can essentially decrease pain and provide companionship with judgment-free interactions just to name a few.

Pet Therapy Visits

When a patient expresses a love for dogs or an interest in pet therapy to any hospice team member (nurse, social worker, volunteer, chaplain, aide, etc.), the nurse then makes a referral for an assessment and evaluation. Once approved, the dog or other animal and handler visit the assigned patient. They will visit whether it’s in the home or a residential facility in order to build a rapport. The pet therapist can visit the patient twice a month or weekly depending on the patient’s need.

Pet therapy can help people reach specific goals in their treatment. For example, patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can benefit from the socialization and activity associated with animal visits. Visitation between patients and animals promotes activity, conversation, and emotional connection. Simply put, the presence of the animal is all that is required to promote the positive effects.

While dogs comprise the majority of the animals in pet therapy programs there are a wide array of species employed in providing comfort and companionship to hospice patients, such as cats, rabbits and birds.

Hospice pet therapy programs have a significant impact on the overall range of motion and bodily strength of patients. Active movement can often be neglected, especially in older patients. Pet therapy visits promote motion and activity as hospice patients play, cuddle, pet and interact with their animal companion.

Beacon of Hope Hospice Pet Therapy

If you have a loved one on hospice and feel that they could benefit from pet therapy, call Beacon of Hope Hospice or talk to your nurse. The benefits are immediate and long-lasting. The comfort of a dog or other animal can be just what the doctor ordered.