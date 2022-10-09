Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa and Illinois: Having the hospice conversation

The hospice care conversation can be one of the most difficult conversations family and friends will have. However, it’s important for patients and their loved ones to have open dialogue around the end-of-life journey.

When discussing hospice and the end of life, it may help to focus on the quality care, compassion and support hospice provides. As the end of life approaches, an open dialogue between patients, loved ones and care providers will maximize the quality and comfort of the patient’s life. This approach also keeps patients involved in making important decisions regarding their physical, spiritual and emotional care.

Strong lines of communication can also lead to the early identification of a need for hospice care. In most cases, the earlier a patient is placed on hospice care, the better quality of life the patient will have. Early placement allows the patient to benefit from pain and symptom management, living each day to the fullest while the family benefits from team support and guidance that will allow them to find solace and relief as caregivers.

Hospice care provides different programs and services depending on the patient’s needs, health condition, and personal preferences. There are many options, so make sure to explore each one with your loved one.

For example, if your loved one wants to receive hospice care at home, then you can arrange for at-home hospice care. Granting their wishes (if possible) allows them to receive the support they need, all the while being comfortable and happy.

Conversations about hospice care are not always easy, but they’re an important step in getting your loved one the care they need. If you’re ready to start a conversation with your loved one about hospice care, our hospice experts can come to you. It’s as simple as having a conversation around the kitchen table – or wherever it’s most comfortable and convenient for you.

Everyone can be rest assured that starting the conversation doesn’t necessarily mean that now is the right time for hospice care. It’s simply a chance for our team to learn more about your loved one’s needs and for you to learn more about the services Beacon of Hope Hospice can provide when the time is right.

The choice to receive hospice care is always up to the patient (or the designated caregiver, when appropriate). One thing to keep in mind is that the sooner you start hospice care, the sooner you’ll be able to take advantage of hospice’s numerous benefits.

Hospice care can start when cure is no longer an option. However, it’s most beneficial when there is sufficient time to stabilize your condition and establish a trusting relationship. With proactive symptom management and support 24/7, many hospice patients continue to lead productive and rewarding lives.

Family members and caregivers often feel uncomfortable talking about death and end life care. However, they may be some of the most important conversations we have with our loved ones. If we don’t talk about end of life choices, how will we know what they want?