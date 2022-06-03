Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa and Illinois: Hospice care 101: What you need to know

Hospice is a program designed to support patients and families at the end of life. The patient has been recognized as having approximately six months or less to live.

Care includes enhancing the patient’s quality of life when cure is no longer an option.

At Beacon of Hope Hospice, our passion is to provide healing to patients, families and communities when cures are no longer suggested. Here’s some information if you are considering whether or not hospice is right for your loved one.

Who Receives Hospice?

Hospice is available to individuals who have a life-limiting illness, generally requiring a prognosis of six months or less if the illness runs its normal course. Patients with a variety of illnesses are eligible to receive care.

Patients are referred by their physician, families, significant other, friends or other community sources. Patients and families are contacted by one of our hospice care consultants to answer questions and schedule a visit to share information at their convenience.

Who Pays for Hospice Care?

Hospice care is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance.

Available Levels of Hospice Care

Routine Home Care service is provided wherever the patient calls home, whether it be an assisted living facility or a private residence. There is also General Inpatient Care for pain management and symptom control in a skilled facility. Respite Care is provided to support the caregiver when needed for three to five days in a facility. There is also Continuous Care in-home staffing for crisis symptom management.

Your Hospice Team

Our BOH Hospice team is comprised of specialized, professional caregivers extending the care provided by your physician and existing caregivers.

They include:

Hospice Physician

Nurse Practitioner

Registered nurse case manager

Home health aid

Social Worker

Chaplain

Volunteers

Bereavement Team

BOH Hospice provides compassionate care for people in the last phases of life. We focus on bringing comfort, support and tranquility to patients through physical, emotional and psychological care.

To learn more about hospice care feel free to reach us at 563-391-6933. We would be happy to answer any questions you may have about hospice.

