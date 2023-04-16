Hospice care helps to enhance the patient’s quality of life of a patient when cure is no longer an option. This is a benefit covered by Medicare/Medicaid and most private insurance provided wherever patients call home. The care Beacon of Hope Hospice provides includes a personalized care plan to meet each patient’s individual needs and wishes, including those of veterans.

At BOH Hospice, we understand the unique needs of our veteran patients and design a patient care plan to ensure they are getting the comfort care they need. As part of our tailored plan, we offer a variety of specialized veteran programs such as our Veteran-to-Veteran Volunteer Program, which includes specialized support for hospice patients with a military background, as well as veteran pinning ceremonies and coordinated care with the VA.

Through our Vet-to-Vet Program, we work to connect a patient with a veteran volunteer who can share their similar experiences forming an unparalleled bond that allows the patient to feel more comfortable during this time in their journey. Benefits of our veteran volunteer program also includes a relationship that supports positivity and trust, shared language and culture and companionship to help reduce loneliness.

Becoming a hospice veteran volunteer

BOH Hospice wants to enlist your services to help veteran patients. Volunteers comprise a crucial component of the BOH Hospice team. They provide practical and emotional support to patients and families when they need it most, and are available to sit by a bedside and lend an ear.

We are looking for veterans of the armed services who want to honor and support our living heroes. We would like you to visit a terminally ill veteran, listen to life stories, telephone veterans to ask how they are doing and attend or plan activities celebrating veteran holidays and events.

Many veterans receiving hospice care appreciate contact with volunteers who are also veterans. As members (or ex-members) of the military themselves, the volunteers are intimately acquainted with the types of issues veterans face — and they can often empathize in a way that even the hospice team or family members cannot.

How to apply for VA hospice care

Hospice care is a part of the VHA Standard Medical Benefits package; therefore, all enrolled veterans are eligible if the clinical need for hospice is met. You can request a hospice referral from your loved one’s primary care provider, but a physician referral is not required. Anyone, including a family member, may make a hospice referral.

A patient’s eligibility must be confirmed by our medical director who reviews medical records while determining a life expectancy of six months or less. When a patient is found eligible during the assessment the hospice benefit details are explained. The patient and family can then determine if they want to move forward.

Hospice helps people with advanced illness live life to the fullest in the time they have, with a focus on comfort and quality of life. Contact BOH Hospice 24/7 at 563-391-6933 for a hospice consultation to see if your loved one could benefit from hospice care. You may also call this number if you’re interested in becoming of a valuable member of our veteran volunteer program.