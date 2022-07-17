Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa and Illinois: Hospice Doesn't Mean Giving Up

Many people think that starting hospice means they’re giving up hope or they’re giving up on life, but that’s not what hospice means at all.

Hospice is a type of medical care where the goal is to maintain or improve quality of life for someone whose illness, disease or condition is unlikely to be cured. Hospice addresses all symptoms of a disease, but has a special focus on controlling pain and discomfort. It’s also focused on providing support to both patients and families.

It’s important to know that people who use hospice care don’t hasten the dying process. In some cases, patients in hospice may actually live longer because their quality of life has improved due to the extra care.

To determine hospice eligibility, a doctor certifies that the patient may not live beyond six months, which is not the same as the doctor saying they only have six months to live. Patients are re-evaluated upon certification periods for eligibility requirements. If a patient meets hospice eligibility requirements and the doctor certifies them, Medicare and most private insurances cover hospice care throughout the eligibility period.

In some cases, patients are taken off hospice because their health improves too much to requalify. There are even situations where someone may enter or leave hospice care as their health improves or declines. If a patient is no longer eligible for hospice, services are discontinued. However, should a patient meet eligibility requirements again in the future, coverage typically resumes.

Hospice care also helps families by offering more support than they get if their loved one is not utilizing hospice services. Families benefit from having hospice professionals on call 24 hours a day, at-home nurse visits, a CNA who provides bathing and other personal care tasks, spiritual care and family support and grief counseling. In addition, hospice has volunteers available who can provide patient companionship and caregiver respite.

So how do you know if hospice care is right for your family? Talk to your doctor to determine if hospice could be beneficial for your loved one. If hospice isn’t right at that moment, let the doctor know that you’re open to discussing it when the time is right.

While choosing hospice care means that you've accepted that your loved one’s illness is no longer curable, it does not have to mean giving up hope.

If you have questions about hospice or are interested in becoming a hospice volunteer, call Beacon of Hope Hospice at 563-391-6933.

Scott Southward is a volunteer coordinator for Iowa and Illinois. Email him at ssouthward@bohhospice.org.