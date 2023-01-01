Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa and Illinois: Hospice nurses play a vital role in patient care

The hospice nurse is a vital part of the Beacon of Hope Hospice team. The team is composed of a hospice physician, nurse, volunteer, social worker, spiritual support counselor, home health aide, bereavement coordinator, and other specialists if necessary. Together, the team addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of you and your family.

All of Beacon of Hope Hospice’s nurses must be licensed in the states of Iowa and Illinois so that they can provide care to our patients throughout the Quad Cities.

So, what is a hospice nurse? A hospice nurse cares for people who have been diagnosed with a terminal disease with a life expectancy of six months or less and have chosen hospice care at the end of life. As part of the hospice philosophy of care, a hospice nurse focuses on comfort and quality of life. They provide individualized care based on each person’s unique needs.

A hospice nurse discusses and explains your prognosis. They perform patient assessments and review medical histories. They monitor vitals and assess breathing. They ask you about your pain and monitor any wounds you may have. The hospice nurse also checks your living space for any safety hazards.

They can obtain a physician’s order for oxygen, a hospital bed, medications, and other supplies as necessary. They teach family/caregivers about medication indications and side effects. They educate you on how to administer medications and are there to answer any questions. They work with the patient and family to create a plan of care for all professional caregivers to follow. The Registered Nurse is the Case Manager that oversees each discipline that serves the hospice patient as well as supervises the Certified Nurse Aides, known as the Home Health Aides (HHAs) and the Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs).

A hospice nurse educates your family about the disease process, hospice philosophy, nutrition, medication, and skin care. They review the options and discuss the IPOLST which is a DNR (do not resuscitate) document. The hospice nurse collaborates with your other healthcare providers and specialists to make sure that you receive the best possible care at end of life.

The hospice nurse will talk to you about what to expect as death nears and will be the person who confirms your loved one has passed away. The hospice nurse provides care in your home, assisted living or nursing home, rehabilitation facility or hospital.

If you have any questions about hospice and would like more information, call Beacon of Hope Hospice at 563-391-6933.