Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa and Illinois: Hospice Volunteers Needed

At Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa and Illinois, hospice volunteers are an essential part of our team. Not only do hospice volunteers serve their community, but they offer a priceless gift to our patients and their loved ones.

A hospice volunteer may work with a patient in their home, at an assisted living facility or in a nursing home. BOH Hospice offers different ways of volunteering your time, you may be a patient volunteer or offer clerical support in our office.

A few ways a patient volunteer may offer their services is by running errands for a family, reading to a patient, taking the time to visit and listen to the patient or simply offering companionship to the patient and family to let them know they are not alone.

Offering clerical support to the hospice team may be done by preparing patient/family information packets, providing office support and coordinating volunteer training.

Any way you choose to volunteer is appreciated by our team and our patients and families. We are seeking volunteers in the Quad Cities area as well as in the Iowa counties of Clinton and Muscatine, and in the Illinois counties of Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Stark and Warren.

For more information about our volunteer opportunities, contact Scott at 563-391-6933.