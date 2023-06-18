This month, we spotlight our hospice chaplains or spiritual counselors. In 2019, about 1.61 million Medicare beneficiaries with terminal conditions enrolled in hospice care. Medicare requires hospice providers to offer the option of spiritual care from a trained hospice chaplain. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed about 72% of hospice patients opted for spiritual support, including grief support from the chaplain.

At Beacon of Hope, our hospice chaplains are trained to respect the diverse spectrum of beliefs and cultural traditions. They provide spiritual and emotional support to patients, families and care teams throughout the end-of-life journey. They offer comfort, compassion and prayer services. As trained listener, they provide a safe space for individuals to share their fears, joys and hopes as they deal with the transition of life. Chaplains often guide individuals through spiritual and existential questions related to death, provide comfort and solace in difficult moments, and support caregivers throughout the entire process.

For a hospice chaplain, the goal is to create an atmosphere of peace and understanding and provide a safe space for reflection, prayer and conversation. The chaplains are a source of hope and comfort in the midst of difficult times.

Creating a safe space — Spiritual care recognizes the beliefs, practices and traditions that help people find comfort and meaning in their life.

Grief support — Bereavement doesn’t start with the death of a loved one. Anticipatory grief typically starts earlier as the realization that there will be many changes as the patient’s end of life is near. Hospice chaplains help patients and their families through each stage of grief.

Pastoral care for family and fellow caregivers — Anger, fear or depression can affect family and fellow caregivers alike. Hospice chaplains are trained to help guide people through the emotional challenges that arise with a serious illness or death. At Beacon of Hope Hospice our chaplains never promote religion or seek to convert. They listen first to ensure they meet people wherever they are in life’s journey, regardless of religion, culture or family traditions.

Hospice chaplains provide spiritual and emotional support to patients, families and care teams throughout the end-of-life journey. Those trusted connections happen when patients or family members feel free to share their own regrets and hopes with someone who will listen. Hospice chaplains are that bedside sounding board.

We are very thankful for our wonderful hospice chaplains at Beacon of Hope Hospice!