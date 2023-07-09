The importance of volunteers to Beacon of Hope Hospice cannot be overstated. Without volunteers, our hospice could not provide the support and services needed to enhance the quality of life for our patients and their families and/or caregivers. Hospice volunteers provide companionship to patients and help caregivers in a variety of ways.

The hospice movement was started in the United States in 1974 and developed with volunteer doctors, nurses, social workers, chaplains and laypeople. That initial volunteer spirit remains in today’s hospice programs, with Medicare requiring hospice programs to utilize volunteers. Medicare considers volunteers to be unpaid staff and categorizes them as such in agency policies, training materials, publications and volunteer position descriptions. With elevated status comes the expectation of a high standard of excellence for the volunteers and their volunteer coordinators.

Hospices are considered to be the model for quality and compassionate care for people facing end of life, using a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain management and emotional and spiritual support expressly tailored to the patient’s needs and wishes. Support is provided to the patient’s loved ones, as well. Trained volunteers are valued members of the hospice team, providing important services to hospice organizations and the people they serve. Hospice volunteers gain great personal satisfaction from knowing that they have made an impact in another person’s life and have contributed to their community in a compassionate and caring way.

Every hospice patient and family is unique, and Beacon of Hope Hospice embraces the uniqueness of each patient’s care. Every request for volunteer support will present a unique opportunity and a challenge. Each day will be something different, as there will be constant changing. Lives end making sadness trickle through each day, but life is celebrated daily through laughter and hope. Good people show up to do hard, meaningful, humane work — easing the pain of others. Our incredible Beacon of Hope staff and the hospice volunteers get to walk each day with those special people and share in those celebrated lives.

What a gift!