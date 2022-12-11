Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa and Illinois: The Hospice Social Worker

Each patient at Beacon of Hope Hospice is assigned a social worker to be a part of the interdisciplinary team in developing a plan of care for the patient and family. The social worker is available to assist patients and their loved ones or caregivers in navigating the practical and emotional issues that arise during the end-of-life journey.

Hospice social workers provide a wide range of support based on the specific needs of you and your family. They advocate, problem solve, listen, and connect people to resources. A hospice social worker explains what hospice care is and the role of the hospice team, and they help you and your family understand your care options as they relate to your goals and life circumstances.

They can help identify other services you may need to increase your quality of life, and work with you to connect you to those services. For example, they can make a referral for Meals on Wheels, guide you in getting additional home care, or link you to the VA and other benefits.

Hospice social workers also help you or your family members decide what environment is best for your loved one to receive care. They can assist in a transition from a rehabilitation center, assisted living facility or nursing home.

Social workers are here to listen, to help you process information and experiences, help you to problem solve and cope in the best way possible. A hospice social worker ensures you have access to the resources that will make you and your family as comfortable as possible.

A hospice social worker talks to you or your loved one about fatigue and burnout when caring for a loved one. They offer tips to help you to continue to care for your loved one and yourself. They help you plan for time of death and the funeral, and connect you with the people and organizations you need to inform about your loved one’s passing.

The role of social work in hospice is to meet the patient and family wherever they are in their unique journey and to assist with difficult end-of-life conversations.

Social workers fill a vital role in many aspects of hospice care, no matter the setting of that care. They are special people, and they bring a combination of practicality and compassion that is so necessary for both patients and families. Whether they are serving as coordinators or counselors, they can play a part in every patient’s journey. Developing a relationship with them early in the process can make a difference all along the way.

At BOH Hospice, our social work team is always compassionate, sensitive, and respectful as we help each person to have a peaceful death with dignity and love. If you have any questions about hospice or our social work team, don’t hesitate to contact BOH Hospice and one of our staff will be happy to assist you.