Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa and Illinois: The Role of the Hospice Chaplain

When it comes to patients’ needs, spiritual care — attention to a patient’s spirit and emotions — has just as much significance as medical and psychological care. Hospice chaplains offer comfort, guidance, and peace to patients by helping them understand their own spiritual journey.

Hospice care helps support the physical and emotional needs of patients who are terminally ill or nearing the end of their lives due to sickness or a chronic condition. Hospice chaplains work with other members of hospice teams, such as primary care providers, home health aides, counselors, social workers and volunteers to counsel patients who desire spiritual care as they come to terms with the process of dying.

A chaplain works to ensure that patients feel free to discuss their spiritual concerns, ask essential questions, realize the importance of their lives, and feel at peace as they near death. Chaplains also comfort the families of patients who are on hospice care. Chaplains meet patients where they are in the patient’s personal belief system. They have conversations with patients about their own spiritual thoughts and feelings and don’t attempt to convert patients to their faith tradition.

Help patients

Hospice chaplains serve as a valuable and compassionate resource for patients during the end of life to ensure they receive the spiritual care they need according to their beliefs and wishes. A chaplain helps guide patients by helping them explore common feelings like anger, depression or guilt as well as questions surrounding the meaning of life to help them find peace and comfort.

Chaplains can also provide companionship to patients who may have very few or no companions to accompany them at this stage of their life.

For these individuals, hospice chaplains fill in the crucial role of companion towards the end of life. Chaplains may also play an essential part in filling in any gap between the patient and the care of hospice caretakers and doctors.

Help families

Families often struggle with overwhelming emotions when a loved one enters hospice. These emotions can include guilt, sadness, fear, and stress. Family members may also struggle with their faith and feel spiritual anger, confusion, and even betrayal. Chaplains for hospice help family members find the pathway to spiritual healing throughout the patient’s end-of-life journey.

The hospice chaplain may also continue providing spiritual support to the family even after the passing of their loved one. As friends and family members mourn and move into the funeral planning stage, a hospice chaplain can provide spiritual support and compassion, even in the most trying times. Our hospice chaplains understand the intimate relationship between spirituality and culture, and how they shape the end-of-life experience.

If you or a loved one are considering hospice and have questions about our hospice services, please take a moment to contact Beacon of Hope Hospice.