When you or a loved one are experiencing severe pain, discomfort, or disability from a serious or long-lasting illness, you may want to consider palliative care or hospice treatment options. They are commonly confused with one another due to their mutual focus on individuals with life-limiting conditions, but which one is the best option for you?

Palliative care

Palliative care is reserved for patients with a serious but non-life-threatening illness. It does not replace existing treatment, but it can provide medical support to treat symptoms of chronic illnesses.

A debilitating chronic illness makes it nearly impossible to perform day-to-day activities. Older individuals, especially, may require the comprehensive and attentive treatment offered by palliative care providers during a time in their life when they can no longer do everything on their own.

What does palliative care involve? Who qualifies?

Palliative care is suitable for any age and at any stage of a serious illness; it can begin from the moment a diagnosis is received and treatments can be administered at home, in a hospital, at an extended care facility, or in a nursing home and can be covered by Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance companies and health maintenance organizations.

Because life-limiting conditions involve a variety of painful symptoms, treatment approaches will vary. Medication, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and nutritional counseling may be utilized to manage symptoms, while emotional suffering can be alleviated through support groups, mental health professionals, and counseling.

Hospice care

Unlike palliative care, hospice care is intended for individuals diagnosed with an end-of-life illness. After a devastating diagnosis, it is vital to ease pain and prepare for an arduous process. Hospice care typically tends to people with under six months to live; it can be performed at home or in a hospital, nursing home, or hospice care center.

What does hospice care involve? Who qualifies?

Like palliative care, hospice care takes a holistic approach to ease your and your family's medical, emotional, and spiritual suffering. An expert staff of doctors, nurses, spiritual advisors, volunteers and social workers will provide hospice services. Hospice workers are available over the phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Hospice care can be covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurance companies.

Hospice care is best considered when treatments to cure a serious illness cause more damage than relief. While a physician's order is not required, you can bring it up with your doctor to discuss hospice care. People often wait too long to begin receiving assistance, which could have alleviated severe pain and discomfort.

Palliative, hospice differences

One key difference between palliative care and hospice care is that palliative care is for any patient not terminally ill. Some hospice care providers may offer palliative care, but it isn't standard. Hospice care is typically reserved for patients with fewer than six months to live, while palliative care has no time restrictions. Both treatment models provide symptom relief.

Hospice care differs from palliative care because it prevents patients from receiving medical treatments geared toward curing their condition. Instead, hospice care takes a comfort-oriented approach. However, people on hospice have been able to improve their quality of life and graduate from hospice.

If you think hospice care might be right for you or a loved one, give Beacon of Hope Hospice a call and one of our nurses can speak with you about your specific situation.