Beacon of Hope Hospice of Iowa and Illinois: Who Pays for Hospice Care at Home?

Hospice is a program that provides care and support for patients with a terminal illness. It allows them to enjoy the best quality of life possible by focusing on comfort. Hospice care is usually provided in the home, although inpatient services are available for respite care and acute treatment on a short-term basis. Hospice services can also be given to people who are living in long-term care or nursing facilities.

How is hospice care at home paid for?

In most cases, patients who have a terminal illness do not pay for hospice care. Here are some potential sources of funding for this kind of care.

Medicare or Medicaid

Most hospice patients find that Medicare will cover most or all of their costs through the Medicare Hospice Benefit as long as the hospice provider is Medicare-approved. Finding a qualified provider is not difficult; more than 90 percent of all American hospices have been certified by Medicare. This coverage falls under Medicare Part A, which is the category for hospital insurance.

Patients who are terminally ill and have been given a life expectancy of six months or less or who have otherwise met eligibility requirements and paid their Medicare premiums will qualify for hospice free of charge. However, some co-pays may be required for some services.

It is important to note, however, that once hospice benefits begin. Medicare will no longer cover any treatment that is intended to cure the terminal illness, including prescription drugs. Any medical condition a patient has that is unrelated to their terminal illness will be covered under the Medicare coverage that was in place prior to activating the hospice benefit.

In most states, Medicaid pays for hospice care for patients whose income and assets are low. The benefits it provides are very similar to those of the Medicare Hospice Benefits.

Veterans benefits

Many hospice companies are trained to address the type of issues that can arise for those who have served in the military. For example, it is common for traumatic combat experiences to return to their awareness in their final days. Hospice experts can make this a more peaceful time for these patients.

The Veteran’s Health Administration will cover hospice care for those who meet eligibility requirements. Qualified veterans must be in the final phase of their lives and are no longer seeking any other type of treatment beyond palliative care.

All enrolled veterans who meet the clinical need for this service are eligible because hospice care is considered a part of the VHA Standard Medical Benefits Package. There are no copays for hospice, regardless of whether it is administered by the VA or an organization that holds a VA contract.

Health insurance coverage

Most private insurance policies offer some degree of hospice care coverage. Patients should check with their provider to determine whether hospice care will be covered and under which circumstances it will be allowed.

Reach out to hospice care experts

If you have questions about hospice or about who pays for hospice, reach out to Beacon of Hope Hospice to learn more about the support we offer and how to know if hospice is right for you.