Hospice care is a program that provides care and support for people who are terminally ill (a life expectancy of six months or less). Medicare does help cover some costs of hospice care, but there are eligibility requirements to qualify.

Medicare eligibility requirements for hospice care

You qualify for hospice care if you have Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and meet all of these conditions:

Your hospice doctor and/or your regular doctor certifies that you’re terminally ill. You accept comfort care instead of care to cure your illness. You sign a statement choosing hospice care instead of other Medicare-covered treatments for your terminal illness and related conditions.

Medicare coverage starts the day you begin to get hospice care.

Which services are covered by Medicare’s hospice benefit?

Depending on your illness and symptoms, some items and services that may be covered include nursing care, home health aide, social worker services, medical equipment and supplies, limited physical therapy, nutritional education, volunteer grief counseling, pet therapy and music therapy.

If your hospice team decides you need short-term inpatient or respite care services that they arrange for up to five days, Medicare will cover your stay in the facility. You may have to pay a small copayment for the respite stay. Medicare may cover these services if your hospice team arranges it or it’s unrelated to your terminal illness and related conditions.

How long will Medicare pay for hospice care?

Hospice care is for people with a life expectancy of six months or less. You can get hospice care for two 90-day benefit periods followed by an unlimited number of 60-day benefit periods.

At the start of the first 90-day benefit period, your hospice doctor and your regular doctor must certify that you’re terminally ill. At the start of each benefit period after the first 90-day period, the hospice medical director or other hospice doctor must recertify that you’re terminally ill to continue receiving hospice care.

If you live longer than six months, you can still get paid hospice care if the hospice medical director or other hospice doctor recertifies that you’re terminally ill.

Understanding your hospice care options

Choosing to start hospice care can be a difficult decision. We hope this article helps you understand the ways Medicare can cover hospice care and assists you in finding the end-of-life care you or a loved one deserves. If you have any questions, call Beacon of Hope Hospice at 563-391-6933.