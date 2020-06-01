By the numbers: Charting a course

What's in your wallet?
The federal Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, had a goal of helping businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first round of SBA loans were distributed in weeks, and in some cases were distributed to large chains, like Shake Shack and Pot Belly, rather than independently owned businesses. NFIB, a membership organization of independently owned businesses, surveyed its members about their experience with the application process. Here's what it found:
Small business owners familiar with PPP: 93%
Percentage who tried to apply: 70%
Percentage who successfully submitted an application: 72%
Of those who successfully applied, percent who had no previous relationship with the lender: 1%
Percentage told their bank had hit its limit of PPP loans: 5%
Percentage who found the process too complicated to proceed: 5%
*Source: NFIB. The survey was a random sample of NFIB’s membership database of about 300,000 small business owners. The survey was conducted by email on April 6-7, 2020. NFIB collected 884 usable responses.
_______________________________________________________
Airlines up in the air
With all but five states under a shelter-at-home order, airports had their wings clipped. Traffic is down by at least a third at the Quad-City International Airport, month over month. Some relief is in site, the airport will receive $8 million in financial relief from the federal CARES Act to help offset the losses.
Here's a look at the most recent data available:
Passenger enplanement
March 2020: 16, 712
March 2019: 32, 821
Percentage change: -49%
Passenger deplanement
March 2020: 19,090
March 2019: 33, 345
Percentage change: -43%
Air freight enplanement
March 2020: 31,341
March 2019: 46, 585
Percentage change: -33%
Air freight deplanement
March 2020: 35,055
March 2019: 42,858
Percentage change: -18%
Tower movement
March 2020: 2,341
March 2019: 2,850
Percentage change: -18%
Source: Quad-City International Airport
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
PPP in our region
A state-by-state analysis found 11% of small businesses in Iowa and 6% of small businesses in Illinois received funding in the first round of the PPP.
Workforce safety
COVID-19 has brought worker safety back into the spotlight. Private industry employers report fatal and nonfatal injuries and illnesses to the federal government. In the latest data -- 2018 -- Illinois had 2.7 cases per 100 full-time equivalent, just under the national rate of 2.8 cases per 100 FTE. Iowa had a rate of 3.3 cases per 100 FTE, and was among 22 states with an incidence "significantly higher" than the national.
Paying at the pump
First a global pandemic sapped demand for fuel. Then Saudi Arabia and Russia couldn't agree on a plan to cut in oil production. Gas prices plummeted, with prices the lowest they've been since 2016. Here's a look at the highs and lows since the Great Recession.
Bettendorf/Davenport
Highest recorded average: July 17, 2008 | $4.042/gallon
Lowest recorded average: April 20, 2020 | $1.196/gallon
Rock Island/Moline
Highest recorded average: July 16, 2008 | $4.224
Lowest recorded average: April 18, 2020 | $1.445
*Data for regular gasoline from January 1, 2008 to April 20, 2020.
New businesses slow down
Even before COVID-19 sent the economy topsy-turvy, business applications in Illinois and Iowa were on the decline in the first quarter of 2020.
In Illinois, there were 27,755, down 6.8% from the 29,771 filed in the fourth quarter of 2019. In Iowa, 5,057 applications were filed, down 3.1% from the fourth quarter of 2019, when 5,217 were filed.
Too much leisure during COVID-19 puts a crimp in retail/hospitality business
The Quad-Citites' retail and hospitality sector took a hard hit from COVID-19 closures, less than a year after the historic flood disrupted business. With 21.6% of its workforce operating in these sectors, the Quad-Cities metropolitan area’s workforce is experiencing a just-above average impact during the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, 21.3% of the workforce works in these areas.
Sources: Business.org, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Gasbuddy.com, census.gov, volusion.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!