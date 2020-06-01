Charting a course

A state-by-state analysis found 6% of small businesses in Illinois and 11% of small businesses in Iowa received funding in the first round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

$3 million

The amount of relief nonprofits have requested from the Community Foundation of the Quad-Cities' disaster fund. By early May, $1 million had been raised and $695,772 distributed to nonprofits that help with basic needs.

50.9 pounds

The U.S. per capita consumption of pork amounted to 50.9 pounds in 2018.

$16.36

Hourly mean wage of slaughterers and meat packers working in the southeast Iowa region. It is the second highest in the country.

115 million

The number of hogs more than 60,000 U.S. pork producers annually market. On average, that amounts to a total gross income of more than $20 billion.

