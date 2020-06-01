Charting a course

Where does pork end up?
U.S. pork products are primarily exported to Mexico, Japan, China/Hong Kong, and Canada.
Mexico 31%
Japan 23%
Canada 10%
China (Mainland) 9%
South Korea 8%
Australia 4%
Hong Kong 3%
Other 12%
How will COVID-19 affect hog production?
The USDA projects hog production will slow this year, as processors adjust to the impact of COVID-19, peso depreciation and uncertainties in demand. Despite that, U.S pork exports are expected to grow 18% over 2019.
U.S. pork exports, million lb, carcass wt equivalent.
2017: 5,632
2018: 5,876
2019: 6,321
2020: 7,475
Source: USDA March 2020 Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report
6% and 11%
A state-by-state analysis found 6% of small businesses in Illinois and 11% of small businesses in Iowa received funding in the first round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
$3 million
The amount of relief nonprofits have requested from the Community Foundation of the Quad-Cities' disaster fund. By early May, $1 million had been raised and $695,772 distributed to nonprofits that help with basic needs.
50.9 pounds
The U.S. per capita consumption of pork amounted to 50.9 pounds in 2018.
$16.36
Hourly mean wage of slaughterers and meat packers working in the southeast Iowa region. It is the second highest in the country.
115 million
The number of hogs more than 60,000 U.S. pork producers annually market. On average, that amounts to a total gross income of more than $20 billion.
Sources: USDA, Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Pork Producers Council
