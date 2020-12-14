Downtown Dreams

After decades of uptown housing developments, strip malls and sprawl, city planners across the country are increasingly pumping new blood into the hearts of their communities: downtown.
That includes the Quad-Cities, where tens of millions of dollars have been spent over the past decade to bring new retail, commercial and residential vibrancy to areas that had fallen on tough times. Each metro city's downtown has seen significant development, and, at least in part a return to the vibrancy downtowns experienced two generations ago.
Downtown Moline, for example, now has more retail and restaurant options than Davenport, per capita.
Today, Davenport leaders are on the cusp of a new plan that reimagines the Quad-City's largest downtown for the future, from small details like street lighting to solving problems that have plagued the community for years, like flood protection.
The plan is a product of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, which hopes the sprawling document serves as a road map for government leaders, developers, economic leaders and residents.
Called Davenport 2030: A Resilient City, it's a voluminous proposal — 115 pages. We combed the report for tangible highlights that have the potential to reshape Davenport's downtown, and perhaps serve as inspiration for other communities.
Here's what caught our eye:
1. New Streetscapes
In addition to new elements like way-finding signage for pedestrians, planners envision new, more walkable streets throughout downtown, especially along the 3rd Street pedestrian core, with more public art and gathering points.
Planners also envision rethought traffic patterns and suggest eliminating the one-way streets along 3rd and 4th. The hope is to slow traffic, make things easier for pedestrians and cyclists, and in turn help boost retail businesses and restaurants along the routes.
2. Develop YMCA Site
Planners have imagined several scenarios for the old site at Gaines and 3rd, but the boldest is perhaps a plan to construct a mixed-use development that would serve as a state-of-the-art ground transportation hub for buses, with retail spaces and mixed-income housing.
Another scenario imagines a less business-friendly and more utilitarian use for the space: a future government building.
3. Create a Cultural Trail
Creating a sense of place is crucial for spurring economic development, downtown leaders say. Thankfully, downtown is full of cultural gems.
The report's authors suggest establishing a cultural trail downtown, giving visitors and residents a connected path to some of the city's best cultural offerings.
The move aims to help businesses by keeping people downtown longer. Instead of just visiting the Figge art museum, for example, visitors might follow the cultural trail to other downtown touchstones, perhaps popping into a retail shop or grabbing lunch or a snack along the route.
4. A More Inclusive Downtown
Diversity and inclusiveness are leading principles for downtown leaders, who emphasize in the report that it's not just a hope but an obligation for business and government leaders to make downtown a place for all residents and visitors.
The report suggest forming an equity task force with an emphasis on entrepreneurs, establishing economic incentives for business owners who are people of color, and workforce development programs.
5. Public Squares
Downtown Davenport is unlike many other large cities in that it lacks a central public square, a starting point planners often look to as the initial building block in a downtown revitalization.
Instead, Davenport has several underused squares and too many stark parking lots, according to the report.
Planners envision revamped public squares throughout downtown as locations for art performances, gathering points and events. The report also calls for the rebuilding of Lafayette Park as a family-friendly destination playscape, perhaps with play mounds, climbing walls and running tracks.
6. Diversify downtown living
A thriving downtown is enlivened by more downtown residents. The plan calls for expanding the "burgeoning" loft district at the eastern edge, adding a mix of unit types, sizes and price points to create a "diverse and inclusive residential neighborhood."
On vision is for row houses with garages and "a place for people who maybe don’t want the apartment life anymore, but love downtown and want a place to be that is a little bit more suburban, but still in the middle of everything down here," Carter said.
7. Retrofit Office Space
The report strongly encourages the City of Davenport to work with existing property owners to fill vacant office spaces. Namely, the report suggests finding alternate uses for spaces if they're no longer viable as offices.
Its authors also want the city to establish incentives for building owners to retrofit large street-level spaces into smaller spaces for retail and restaurants.
8. Flood protection
The elephant in the room for downtown Davenport continues to be flood protection. The city is still reeling from the Flood of 2019, which wiped out businesses, dislodged residents and served as a reminder that downtown Davenport is subject to the whims of nature.
Since the flood, the city's business community has clamored for a more substantial and reliable flood-mitigation plan. What good is it to make downtown investments, after all, if they're just going to wind up underwater?
The city now has underway a master flood plan study, an effort expected to take years. As such, the report makes no specific recommendations on how to stop flooding in downtown Davenport. Instead, it offers guiding principles that emphasize any flood protection measures must ensure people can still access the Mississippi River, the downtown's premiere asset.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!