Downtown Dreams

After decades of uptown housing developments, strip malls and sprawl, city planners across the country are increasingly pumping new blood into the hearts of their communities: downtown.

That includes the Quad-Cities, where tens of millions of dollars have been spent over the past decade to bring new retail, commercial and residential vibrancy to areas that had fallen on tough times. Each metro city's downtown has seen significant development, and, at least in part a return to the vibrancy downtowns experienced two generations ago.

Downtown Moline, for example, now has more retail and restaurant options than Davenport, per capita.

Today, Davenport leaders are on the cusp of a new plan that reimagines the Quad-City's largest downtown for the future, from small details like street lighting to solving problems that have plagued the community for years, like flood protection.

The plan is a product of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, which hopes the sprawling document serves as a road map for government leaders, developers, economic leaders and residents.