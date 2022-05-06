Fitness: Are you afraid to go to the gym?

Fear is something that everyone deals with on a day to day basis. We fear what might happen if we don’t get paid on time, what will happen with our retirement funds, and what our next steps in life are. Fear is a potent entity that drives many of our decisions throughout the days, months, and years. Fear is likely driving a few important decisions in your life as we speak. The thing about fear is that it does do a lot of good for us in many cases. Fear can help us navigate through tough situations in a usually productive and quick manner. The problem with fear is when it starts to cloud our judgment in situations that could actually help us in the long run. A prime example of this is when we look at the fear of going to the gym, or fitness center.

For older adults, the fear of going to the gym is something that can come up for a variety of reasons. This is especially powerful in seniors who have never participated in structured physical activity before, let alone in a gym setting. Just the term “gym” can often have an uneasy vibe to it that can immediately be off putting. So where does gym intimidation come from in the elderly? In my experience, one of the biggest sources of fear for seniors working out in a gym is the perception of others around them. Many of the members that work out in a gym setting are much younger than your standard senior gym goer. Because of this, older adults find themselves spending more time comparing how they move, look, and feel, to their younger members working hard around them. This puts a large amount of negative thoughts into a seniors mind, which makes getting any exercise sometimes too difficult.

The good news about this type of fear, like many, is that it is internal and somewhat unreasonable. Most of the individuals who are working out at the gym are there to improve upon something for themselves. Members usually want to look better, move differently, or simply feel an improvement in their confidence. From my experience, the last thing people working out at the gym care about is anyone but themselves. The good news is that the same frame of mind can be adopted by you as well. Here are some practical tips for keeping your gym time about you, and not letting the fear of what others think impact your health and wellness journey.

Have a game plan of what you are going to do before you go to the fitness center.

Keep some headphones with you so you can listen to music or other content.

Try not to look around at others in the gym. Instead, keep your focus on your exercise and making sure your technique and movement is good.

Be friendly with others who are friendly to you. One of the quickest ways to reduce fear in the gym is to make friends and create a community of others that care about you.

These are just a few of many tips you can use to navigate an often intimidating gym setting. Applying even a couple of these when working out at the gym, in addition to reminding yourself that others are there for themselves and not to judge you, can help you take your first steps of many into your local fitness center. If the gym still isn’t for you, that is okay too! On our website, allstrongfitness.org we have many great free resources and low impact workouts to help keep you fit from home. Best of luck on your endeavors, and remember that we are all in the gym to be healthier, fitter, and happier!

Logan Anderson, BA, CPT, CIFT, is owner of All Strong Fitness LLC.

"I want to help people not just survive, but thrive."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0