Fitness: Local farmers markets offer cheap, fresh produce options

Farmers market season is in full swing in the Quad Cities.

This means fresh produce, lean cuts of meat and plenty of other delicious treats all brought to you from local vendors in the area. This is by far one of my favorite times of year, bringing the community together to enjoy some sunshine in addition to nutritious Midwest crops. The Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport offers citizens of the Quad Cities a time to do both of these great things!

If you aren’t familiar with the Freight House Farmers Market, it takes place in downtown Davenport, right outside of the River Bandits stadium. The market itself is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Vendors range from food trucks to local meat and produce distributors and craft and fashion booths. The awesome thing about the Freight House Farmers Market is that there is also an indoor section that has a variety of distributors as well, making even rainy days a successful one.

The main idea of highlighting the farmers' market is to bring awareness and remind members of the community of cheap and high-quality access to fresh produce and farmed goods at the market.

One of the main reasons people struggle to eat healthy is access to affordable and nutritious foods. The farmer’s market is a great way to support local businesses, in addition to getting some fresh items to stock your fridge with as well. With the weather becoming nicer, it is likely you will be more motivated to get out and enjoy fresh air and sunshine with walks or even a bike ride.

With people already getting more exercise than they did in the winter, one can pair this healthy habit with adding some extra fruits and vegetables to their diet from the market. The farmers market is an excellent springboard to improving on your dietary patterns, while also taking advantage of more physical activity.

The Freight House Farmers Market offers citizens of the Quad Cities access to a variety of entertainment, food items and a place to socialize and interact with the community. With the large amount of healthy food it offers, the possibilities are endless on ways you can fortify your fridge with nutrients. With different produce in season, it’s a perfect time to also dust off the cookbook and try a recipe with produce you haven’t used before.

From everyone at All Strong Fitness, we hope you make your way out to the Freight House Farmers Market to meet others, help small businesses thrive and improve your health.

See you there!

Logan Anderson, BA, CPT, CIFT, is owner of All Strong Fitness LLC.

