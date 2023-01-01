Fitness: New Year, New You (hopefully)

With 2022 wrapping up, many of us are embarking on the new year with goals of multiple different facets. These could be financial, related to relationships, and potentially even health and wellness. When it comes to all of these goals, it can be easy to use your newfound motivation for the new year to “change your life” completely. And although I am a huge advocate for people changing their lives, especially when it comes to their health, I urge you to go into the New Year with a more “tempered” down approach to changing yourself.

Although this article will detail tools to make your fitness and health new years resolution stick in 2023, this advice can be applied to lots of other aspects of life as well.

As mentioned in the introduction, by far the most important thing to consider is your intensity, or how drastic the changes you are trying to make in your life. If you hit January 1st, and are ready to workout 3 days a week, quit drinking alcohol, cut back on your sugar, AND eat more vegetables… I appreciate the willingness to change, but would encourage you to turn down the drive a touch at the start of the New Years. Many people, when it comes to making changes in their lives, feel the need to change everything all at once. This is usually because individuals feel this would allow them to get to their goals quicker. Indeed, this likely would be the case. If you hypothetically start working out 3 days a week, quit drinking alcohol, cut back on your sugar, AND get more vegetables, you will probably feel physically better, get stronger, and even lose some weight. Until you realize what you were doing is completely unsustainable. Then what happens? You cut back on your workouts because you are too tired, don’t eat as many vegetables because they don’t taste good anymore, and add in the alcohol because “I slipped up everywhere else.”

Instead, when making your fitness New Year's resolutions, I would highly recommend you pick one thing that you really want to work on, and focus on one small thing you can do to reach that goal. Let’s use weight loss as an example. If you are wanting to lose 10 pounds in 3 months, let's think about all the things that we can do to help us lose 10 pounds. Working out 3-4 days a week. Drinking water instead of soda. Getting sufficient sleep at night. All of these things are great ways to help with weight loss BUT would be a lot to change at once. So instead, pick one behavior (thing you can do daily), to help you reach your goal (thing you desire to happen.) The idea is to make the behavior trained into your day so well, that it becomes a habit and you don’t even need to think about it. Over time, you can then add more behaviors, practice them daily, and have them become habits as well.

Making 2023 a new year for your health, or any goals, is entirely possible. Don’t fall into the trap of wanting to change everything at once, though. Make something small, stick with it, and over time your confidence and self-efficacy will build tremendously. If you really want to change your health for a better LIFE, you need to make changes you can do FOR the rest of your life. Good luck in the New Year! See you there!

