Fitness: The Reason Why Your Health Isn’t Where You Want It

One of the most common discussions I have with older adults is “how do I improve my balance” or “how do I lose weight?” They may bring up the fact of how easier things were when they were younger and chalk up the lack of physical capability to “old age.” Now, there is no beating around the bush. When you get older there are numerous hormonal changes in your body that can lead to decreased energy, mental capacity, and many other things. This is out of your control for the most part. The main difference between where you were when you were younger vs. where you are now, is that you did not have to be as intentional with your health when you were younger. Let’s dive deeper with what this really means.

Imagine reversing your life 30, 40, even 50 years. What would you be doing? Chances are you were probably staying out late with friends, not paying (particularly) the closest attention to your diet, and putting off that New Years workout till next year. Why did you do this? Well, at the time, you could get away with not putting health and wellness at the front of your life. So long as you give yourself a couple days to recover, you would feel fine in no time. “If everything is fine right now, I don’t need to focus on hitting the gym,” you may have told yourself. The problem with this thought process is that it doesn’t prepare you well for the future (as anyone who is reading this might realize.) So when we talk about improving our health and wellness as we get older, it comes down to one thing. Being more intentional with our decisions.

If you are someone who has never worked out, eaten healthy, and considered behaviors that are taking years off your life, this concept is going to seem uncomfortable to truly think about. When you were younger, you did not need to use precious time focusing on these aspects of your life, because they always took care of themselves. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case anymore. If you don’t take specific actions in your life to improve your health, it will show (if it hasn’t already.) Consider someone you know who might be healthier, and more mobile than you. Why are they like that? Potentially they were given genetics that help them to some degree. For the most part, however, it’s the fact that they are intentional. They know that if they don’t go out for that morning walk, or overeat and gain weight, it could spell disaster to their health. So… they do it.

At the end of the day this is the tough advice that sometimes people can never come to. If you really want to improve your health and wellness, you need to ask yourself why you are doing it. Remember that deeply, and remind yourself of it everyday when you are feeling like quitting. Like many things in life, the best way to get results in health is through focus, and intention.

For more information on inclusive fitness, please contact Logan Anderson, owner of All Strong Fitness LLC. He can be reached at by phone: (563)-210-3701, email:allstrongfitnessllc@gmail.com, or website:allstrongfitness.org.