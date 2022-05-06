Food for thought: Celebrating the arrival of May

Yeah, it's May. Gone are the cold winds and the rains of early spring. The flowers are blooming, birds are chirping and it seems a little more joyful each new day.

Here are a few fun facts about May.

In Old English May was referred to as the month of three milkings. Cows could be milked three times a day during May.

May is a very special time for Star War fans. May 4 is Star Wars Day. (May the Fourth be with you ...)

On May 1, 1931, the Empire State building opened it's doors for the first time. At that time it was the tallest building in the world.

Of course one can't forget May Day or the maypole. They both have been celebrated for centuries.

May is also National Hamburger Month, National Military Appreciation Month and Older American Month.

Many famous people were born in May. Clint Eastwood, John F. Kennedy, Queen Victoria, Catherine the Great and Susan Greenwalt are just a few. Now that's what I call name dropping.

In order for us "Older Americans" to celebrate May let's eat a burger and thank our Service men and women for all that they do.

Enjoy the beauty that surrounds us and "may the force be with you."

Susie

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0