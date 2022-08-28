Food for Thought: Goodbye, Summer!

Where has the summer gone? It seems like only yesterday it was the first of June. Now it’s the end of August.

July is nothing but a blur.

Once again all of my summer plans have been put on hold. Maybe next year. I’m beginning to feel like Scarlet O’Hara from “Gone with the Wind.” There is always tomorrow.

A Thor update: There are now child proof locks on my refrigerator and apartment doors. We went grocery shopping. I bought a lb. of Black Forest deli ham. You get only 1 guess on who opened the refrigerator

and ate the entire lb. package of expensive ham. Hint it wasn’t me. Sure is a good thing he is so gosh darn cute.

As our tomorrows become fewer be sure to enjoy each new day.