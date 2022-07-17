Food for Thought: Grocery shopping struggles

Where has customer service gone? Please don’t blame it on COVID-19, It seems everything is COVID's fault. Yes the world has gone through drastic changes because of covid but common courtesy should still be the same.

Whoever came up with the idea of self checkout lanes should be horse whipped! I had a ½ gallon of milk the other day and against my better judgment I attempted to use the self checkout.

First of all no two stores have the same system. It’s a whole new learning expierence each time. I scanned my milk which was $2..95. The machine rang up $7.95. I finally got the attention of a young clerk to come and help me. I stated what the problem was. He kept telling me I owed $7.95. He couldn’t comprehend the computer made an error. He insisted I owe $7.95. Needless to say the store manager was called because the computer can’t be wrong! By this time my patience was running thin.

Long story short I took my milk and went to a human checkout lane. I paid my $2.95 and vowed to never use another automated checkout again. Of course we all know that is a vow I’ll never be able to keep. The wave of the future is all automated checkouts.

Another pet peeve of mine is: while shopping playing dodge the huge carts that store associates are pushing while filling the phone in orders. I realize it is convenient for people to drive up and get their orders but what about us, the live customer in the store. Remember retailers there are a whole lot of customers who want to see, feel, and smell what they are buying myself included. Call me a dinosaur because I’m living in the past.

Happy shopping! Be sure to wear your elbow and knee pads. Don’t forget your helmet. Watch out for those speeding big carts.

Susie