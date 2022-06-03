Food for thought: Gumbo was a one-of-a-kind dog

It is with an aching heart that I write this month's article.

My beloved service dog, Gumbo, passed away on May 14. I know everyone thinks their dog is special. Gumbo truly was a special dog!

On the day that I got him it was a snowy day in January 2013. The two of us went to Farm & Fleet to get dog supplies. After paying for the food, toys, doggie bed, and all the other items I thought he might need we headed to my van. I couldn't find my keys. I was digging through my purse looking for my keys when Gumbo looked up at me and then stuck his head down into the snow. Up he comes with my keys in his mouth. It was at that moment I fell in love with Gumbo!

He and I had many adventures over the years. On one occasion he protected me from an unsavory person. I was leaving a late night meeting at City Hall when this man started to come toward me. Gumbo got between us and let the guy know in no uncertain terms he'd better back off. Needless to say the guy took heed and left.

Often times when we were out and about someone would hear his name and they would ask if this was the Gumbo they read about in the Senior Edition. I'd answer yes. They would tell me how happy they were to meet Gumbo.

It was a good thing I wasn't the jealous type.

Everyone who met Gumbo fell in love with him. He truly was one of a kind. I sorely miss him and probably always will.

Will I get another service dog? I don't know. They are terribly expensive. I know it will most likely outlive me. It is still to soon to make that decision. I have to mourn the loss of Gumbo first. Service animals become an extension of it's owner. Only a true animal lover can relate to the bond that develops between the animal and its owner.

I will always have a special place in my heart for Gumbo!

Susie

