Food for Thought: Happy New Year!

Happy New Year everyone! Welcome 2023!

New Year's resolutions have been made. The big question is: are we going to keep them?

I know without a doubt that this year I'll keep mine. You are probably a little curious as to what is my resolution.

In the past have made bold promises to myself. Such as, "I vow to do better this year." My all time favorite is, "I'm not going to procrastinate so much." Personally, I work better under pressure! It would take maybe 2 to 3 weeks before that resolution went down the drain.

I could keep all of you in suspense a little longer but I won't do that.

My New Year's resolution for the year of 2023 is: not to make a resolution. Now you know the secret of how to successfully keep from breaking a New Year's resolution.

As we move forward into this year of 2023, don't get yourself caught up in all of the negativity that surrounds us. We all have times of despair. Just don't let yourself get trapped by that disparity. Look for that glimmer of hope. Sometimes we might have to search deep within ourselves or even from some other outside source to find that ray of hope.

Don't be afraid to seek professional help if needed. There is no shame in getting help. Only a fool doesn't get help when they know they need it.

Best wishes to all for a happy, healthy, and productive 2023.