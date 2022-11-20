Food for Thought: Happy Thanksgiving!

Gobble, gobble it’s Thanksgiving time. This Thanksgiving is special for me. All six of my children are coming for Thanksgiving. It’s been several years since all of them have been together. Unfortunately several of my grandchildren won’t be able to attend. They will be with us in spirit.

Thanksgiving is my second favorite holiday! Anyone who knows me know which holiday is #1.

St. Patrick’s Day holds the #1 spot and it’s only 4½ months away.

Thor update: he is going to see his vet. I’m worried about him! He has been behaving himself.

Well sorta behaving. He hasn’t escaped from his kennel in over a week. It’s not for lack of trying. I have 10 locks that screw closed around the kennel door. He managed to only get 2 of them off and 2 others unscrewed. He was in the process of taking those 2 off when I returned home. You can understand my concern. The trainer tells me he will grow out of the mischievous stage. I just have to be patient. He’s lucky he is so darn lovable!

Enjoy this Thanksgiving! Eat until you pop! Thanksgiving is the one day we can stuff ourselves and then still eat some more.

Don’t forget Black Friday bargains. Shop until you drop. Be safe! Watch out for runaway shopping carts.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!

Susie