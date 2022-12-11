Food for Thought: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

It's that magical time of the year. From holiday music playing, cookies baking to the hustle and bustle of shoppers fill the air with the sights, sounds and smells of the season.

I asked several people what was their favorite gift they received as a child. Of course, several of the ladies said a doll. One lady received a Shirley Temple doll that came in a metal case with an entire wardrobe. Another lady was telling me that her father was out of work and there was not going to be a Christmas for them that year. Their landlady brought presents for her and her two brothers. She received a baby doll. What a kind and generous woman the landlady was.

Don't worry I haven't left out the fellows. One gentleman's favorite toy was an army tank he could sit on and drive. Now that would have been awesome to have. I would have loved one of those. Another big hit with the guys were Army men and pocket knives.

My all-time favorite was a toy gun that shot ping pong balls. I would load it up with 10 ping pong balls, pump it up and fire away. No dolls for me.

This time of the year can be an extremely difficult time for some people. Especially if they have lost a loved one during the holiday season. Try not to dwell on the loss. Instead remember the happy times. The loved one might be gone but not forgotten.

Enjoy the holidays no matter how you celebrate.

Happy Holidays and Blessings to one and all.

Susie