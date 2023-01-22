Food for Thought: Mild Winter Weather

So far so good we have been extremely fortunate. Yes, we have had some cold and windy days and nights but nothing like the rest of our country is experiencing. The poor people in California are flooded beyond capacity. The severe storms in the South and the enormous amounts of snow in our western and the northeastern states are almost insurmountable. Don't complain about our weather just be thankful it hasn't been worse.

Personally I enjoy an occasional nasty day. There is something soothing about sitting in a cozy chair and watching the snow come down. The next time the weather turns nasty grab yourself a mug of hot chocolate, sit back and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Thor update: For those of you that don't know Thor is my service dog. He is extremely sweet, very loveable and unbelievably ornery. One of my Christmas presents was an escape proof kennel for Thor. He completely destroyed his previous kennel.

His new kennel looks like a jail cell. There are no seams for him to squeeze through and the steel slates are only 1&1/2" apart. No way can he get his head through them. Maybe not his head but legs and paws fit through with no problem.

Well, let me tell you a determined dog can get himself into a lot of trouble. He managed to reach through the slates and somehow open a drawer in my dresser. He managed to pull out a bundle of my neck scarfs. He proceeded to get them into his kennel where he shredded them to pieces. The bright side to this is: I was contemplating getting some new scarfs. Now I'm motivated to get them.

Thor's kennel is now on a wall with a 4'x4' plywood around 2 sides. I guess time will tell if this strategy works! I haven't decided if Thor is helping to keep me younger or making me age faster.

Remember Valentine's Day is almost here. If you have a significant other be sure to give them a hug or two.❤

Enjoy your day and be thankful for each new day!