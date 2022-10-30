Food for Thought: The Crisp Days of Fall

Fall is here with all of it’s vibrant colors. The different hues are often breathtaking! There is a tree where I live that becomes more beautiful with each passing fall. Nature’s canvas is truly the work of a higher power.

Fall is also a good time to clean out those crowded closets, drawers and all those nooks and crannies. I have a hard time getting motivated but once I start, watch out. It never fails as soon as I get rid of something I wish I still had it. Oh well!

Thor update: I was recently in the hospital for a few days. Some friends took Thor for me. I think we are still friends! He performed for them. He escaped the kennel multiple times, open the door and went outside plus many other tricks that he is known for. They were more than happy to bring him home. He can be so obnoxious at home but where it counts he is the perfect service dog. I haven’t decided if he is making me older than my years or keeping me a tad bit younger. He is a sweetheart!

Enjoy the crisp days of fall. Don’t forget there will be little spooks and goblins out Trick or Treating later this month. Drive carefully!