Hard to believe there are only 10½ months until next Christmas. I’ve gotten a lot of my shopping done. I’m one of those crazy people that go out the day after Christmas and hunt for bargains. I wrap and put name tags on the packages. I figure that way if I die between now and then at least all the guys will have nice shirts to wear.

This time of year is boring. There are only so many westerns on TV. Of course I could broaden my viewing selections and watch something besides westerns.

Many moons ago my knowledge of all things cowboy paid off. I was the only caller on a radio show contest that knew all the old time cowboys and their horse’s name. I won a $10 McDonald’s gift certificate. Of course back then you could actually get something for $10.

Thor update: Thor, my service dog, has been busy the past couple of weeks. We went grocery shopping. I purchased a 3 pound package of boneless, skinless chicken breast. As we all know groceries aren’t cheap. You’re only allowed one guess as to who ate the entire package of chicken breast on our way home. Thank goodness he didn’t get sick! The valuable lesson I learned is always put the bag with the meat up front with me. It sure is a good thing for Thor that he is so lovable.

Be sure to give your honey a kiss and a hug on Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget about George and Abe this month. February is also when we celebrate Black History.

Spring will be here before we know it.