Food for thought: We are all still blooming

April showers bring the flowers that bloom in May. My birthday is in May. Does that mean I'm still blooming?

One way or another we are all still blooming. From the moment of birth until our last breath each day brings a new experience. What each individual chooses to do with that experience is up to them.

People watching is one on my favorite things to do. One of my grandsons and I would go thru the drive up, order our food and park in the parking lot to eat. As people came and went we made up stories about each person. E.g. What they did for a living or what they ordered to eat etc. It was a simple game we played and extremely entertaining. I've watched my grandson blossom from a shy little boy to becoming an outgoing young man.

Some rain must fall on us in order for us to appreciate the beauty that surrounds us. Be it in nature, our fellow man or the beauty that is within ourselves. The beauty is there. Embrace it! You will be a better person for it.

I still don't have the answer on how the names Dick and Peggy evolved from Richard and Margaret.

Inquiring minds want to know.

Happy Easter to all.

Susie

