Old age is catching up with me. I hate to admit to my own stupidity but here goes.

I had an early morning appointment in Iowa City. After getting myself and Thor, my service dog, ready to go which by the way is no easy task. Let's just say Thor isn't fond of wearing his seat belt harness. I'd compare it to getting a toddler ready to go out and play in the snow. The only difference is Thor doesn't announce that he has to go potty after getting his harness on.

We finally got on the road. It was a dank and gloomy day. Thor and I arrived at UIHC, parked and got to my appointment. It was when I changed into the hospital gown that I realized I wasn't wearing my glasses. The day may not have been as dank and gloomy as I thought!

Fortunately we made it back home with no incidents. I wish I could blame my stupidity on Thor but alas the only one to blame is myself!

Someone suggested I put a note on my door to remind me to wear my glasses. The only problem would be if I'm not wearing them I wouldn't be able to read the reminder note.

Aging has a way of catching up to us. I remember my grandmother telling me to just wait until I got to be her age. Now I understand what she meant.

There are some things in life we just have to learn to accept. Aging is one of those things. No matter how much you might fight getting older just remember what the alternative is.

Be thankful for each new day be it dank and gloomy or sunny and bright!

Spring is only a few days away! Goodbye winter blues! Hello spring showers that bring the flowers!

St. Patrick's Day is almost here. Be sure to wear your green.