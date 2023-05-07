What has happened to the entertainment industry?

The other night as I was channel surfing I came upon a Doris Day movie, "Calamity Jane." Of course I had to watch it. There were a few innuendos but no sex, nudity, foul language, etc. I must say it was very refreshing watching a good wholesome movie.

When my home health aide came the next morning I asked her if she knew who Doris Day was. Her answer was a resounding NO. I've never heard of her. I must admit I was a little surprised. Some of the stars from that golden era were not that well known, but Doris Day!

Anyway it was an enjoyable evening eating popcorn and watching "Calamity Jane."

A whole new world of sound has opened up for me. I finally got hearing aids! You don't realize how much you miss out on until you can hear once again.

The very first thing I did was to tape Thor's dog tags together. The clatter they made was nerve wracking. That is definitely one sound I can do without.

It's wonderful listening to the sounds that surrounds us!

This must mean I'm officially old but only in body not in spirit!

Enjoy May! It's a beautiful time of the year.

Happy Mother's Day!

Susie