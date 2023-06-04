Susan Greenwalt (“Susie”) passed away shortly after writing her last column for Food for Thought.

In her final column, Susie shared two items left on her bucket list: to visit Ireland and to skydive.

Susie may not have made it to her ancestral home or had the opportunity to jump out of an airplane, but the truth is she didn’t need to finish a bucket list to have lived her life to the fullest. From spontaneous adventures in nearby towns, to cross-country road trips, and an ever-growing circle of friends and loved ones, Susie embodied living life to the fullest.

To her readers, the best way to remember Susie is to live like she did. Make your bucket list and start checking off items. Stay open to whatever unexpected adventures life may bring you. Never pass up an opportunity to make a new friend or catch up with an old one. Embrace new challenges, accept the things you cannot change, and never stop seeing the beauty in life.

Thor update: Thor moved to Southern Missouri to live with Susie’s daughter Becky and son-in-law Cory. He lives on 16 acres with a pond, an orchard and his new brother, a German Shepherd named Loki.

To Susie, happy trails to you, until we meet again.