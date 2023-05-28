Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As we age and different ailments befall us and we look at life differently, many of us have a "bucket list" that we would like to accomplish before our demise. I would love to visit my ancestral land, Ireland. The other item on my bucket list is to go skydiving. I know it seems crazy, but I think it would be such a free feeling. Of course, it would have to be a tandem jump.

Make out your bucket list. Keep it within reason with things you will be able to do. Remember, if you are physically or financially unable to accomplish your list scale it down. Achieve what you can.

Thor update: Thor, my service dog, has a girlfriend. I was hospitalized and he had to go to a boarding kennel. It was the first time we have been separated for any length of time. I need not to have worried. He met her in doggy day care They played together, sat together, slept together, best of all they rubbed noses. Unfortunately for Thor, he will only see her at doggy day care. I feel bad about breaking up this budding romance.

Be sure to focus on the positive, not the negative.

Smile! A smile makes you and everyone around you feel good.

Susie