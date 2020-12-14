FROM THE EDITOR:

Fear of the unknown is perhaps the ultimate business stressor. It’s why we pay firms huge sums to gather market data. It how consultants make a living. Frankly, it’s why you read magazines like this one. Information is an antidote for anxiety.

And these are unprecedented times when it comes to uncertainty. I hate to start this edition with a bummer, but to briefly recap 2020: A global pandemic continues to wreak havoc on businesses large and small. Our region continues to recover from record floods and storms. Unhealed racial wounds have been ripped open. And there’s a new president coming to the White House, with renewed questions about how to solve some of the county’s — the world’s — biggest problems, from saving small businesses, to striving for a post-racial America to the global climate crisis.

But cheer up. We live in the Quad-Cities, where resiliency is woven into our character and we teach our children to chase opportunity.

“The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity,” Winston Churchill is to have said. “The optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”