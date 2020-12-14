FROM THE EDITOR:

Fear of the unknown is perhaps the ultimate business stressor. It’s why we pay firms huge sums to gather market data. It how consultants make a living. Frankly, it’s why you read magazines like this one. Information is an antidote for anxiety.
And these are unprecedented times when it comes to uncertainty. I hate to start this edition with a bummer, but to briefly recap 2020: A global pandemic continues to wreak havoc on businesses large and small. Our region continues to recover from record floods and storms. Unhealed racial wounds have been ripped open. And there’s a new president coming to the White House, with renewed questions about how to solve some of the county’s — the world’s — biggest problems, from saving small businesses, to striving for a post-racial America to the global climate crisis.
But cheer up. We live in the Quad-Cities, where resiliency is woven into our character and we teach our children to chase opportunity.
“The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity,” Winston Churchill is to have said. “The optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”
In this edition, let us take stock of the opportunities that lie ahead. In our first major story, we asked representatives from 10 Quad-City business sectors to rate the states of their industries. While almost all report unforeseen challenges, from health care to retail, all see better days ahead.
We also introduce you to a young Quad-City entrepreneur who’s simply a cut above the rest. His hairstyling business is garnering national recognition and helping to put the Quad-Cities on the map when it comes to high style. You won’t want to miss the photography.
Speaking of style, our cover story takes a birds-eye view of the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s new plan for the future of Davenport’s downtown, a proposal that aims to transform the heart of the region’s largest city into a hub for tourism, business, recreation and the arts. Our story takes a fun look at 10 projects likely to make the biggest splash.
Finally, we examine how Quad-City companies are taking a challenge like climate change and transforming what has long been thought of us a business obstacle into a business asset.
It’s going to take ingenuity to build back our local economy. But if the folks featured in this edition are any indication, there’s a very bright future ahead indeed.
