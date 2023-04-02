Gardening has many health and therapeutic benefits for older people. It is an enjoyable form of exercise that can lubricate the joints and strengthen mobility in seniors. Gardening reduces stress levels and promotes relaxation as well! Spending time in nature has been associated with improved emotion and mood regulation. It can even provide nutritious, home-grown produce!

Gardening is a good way to feel a positive sense of control and responsibility. Through nurturing plants and gardens, a person can feel accomplished with proof of their effort.

Gardening can keep you busy in the garden for hours, but it also gets a person out into the world. It’s a great opportunity to talk to neighbors, share ideas with fellow gardeners, and requires an occasional trip to the garden centers and farmer’s markets.

Some people worry that they cannot partake in gardening due to being older, but adjustments can be made to enjoy the activity. Garden spaces, tools and equipment can be modified or adapted to help reduce the physical stress associated with gardening for older individuals.

Ideas to try:

● Use foam, tape, and plastic tubing to modify existing tools for a better grip

● Use lightweight tools that are easier to handle

● Use raised beds to enable people with physical restrictions to avoid bending

● Use vertical planting if you can to make garden beds accessible

● Make sure to provide shaded areas for working in the summer months

● Make sure to have stable chairs and tables to use for comfortable gardening

Gardening is a great exercise for the mind and body and it boosts energy levels. Garden early in the day to avoid the afternoon heat and get energized with happy hormones for the rest of the day!