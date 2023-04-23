The importance of heart health has long been promoted, but brain health is just as crucial for our ability to think, act and live well. Family history, chronic conditions, and the way we live our lives have an impact on the healthy function of our brains. We can’t change genetic heritage, but we can make lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Chronic conditions

Make sure to have regular health checks to screen for any problems and ensure that any medication can help keep certain conditions under control. For example, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol can impair your brain health.

Have an active, healthy lifestyle

A balanced diet can nourish your mind and body. Regular exercise doesn’t just boost your muscles; it can also increase the network of blood vessels that supply the part of the brain responsible for thought. Exercise will protect against diabetes and lowers blood pressure so it can help in a number of ways!

Stay social

Friends and family can be good for your brain health. People with strong social connections tend to have lower blood pressure, a decreased risk of dementia and a longer life expectancy. Isolation can be a significant contributor to a cognitive decline.

Get good sleep

Sleeping is a chance for our bodies to rest and repair the damage that is inflicted on us during daily life. It can be difficult to concentrate and function when we are sleep deprived.

Take care of your brain health by adding these things to your lifestyle. Regular physical exercise, eating a balanced diet, getting sufficient amount of sleep and staying socially active can all boost brain health.