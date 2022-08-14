Grand Haven Retirement: Finding Our Purpose

Our middle age years are busy with careers, kids, travel, socializing…you name it! It seems like there’s always something going on!!

But life tends to slow down after retirement, and for many seniors, it can lose its luster when there is no longer a specific, definable purpose in life.

Research shows that having a sense of purpose is associated with a higher quality of life, a keener sense of well-being, and even better physical and mental health.

Here are some suggestions to possibly develop:

1. Engage, enjoy

Purpose can be found in the things you enjoy doing, the things that make you want to get out of bed in the morning. Engaging with others with similar interests can help bring a sense of purpose to life. Join or start a group for readers, writers, quilters, etc.

2. Create

A fundamental aspect of being human is our ability and our need to create things, including arts, crafts, music or writing.

3. Daily practice

Find a daily ritual such as meditation, yoga, walking, volunteering, playing an instrument, or writing in a journal.

4. Learn new things

Workshops, classes, and the internet are all excellent resources for learning something new.