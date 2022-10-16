Grand Haven Retirement: Ideas to celebrate autumn and Halloween

It’s officially fall and Halloween is right around the corner. Most people think Halloween is just a day for little kids, but anyone can get in on the holiday spirit. Bring the family closer together and grandparents can bond with their grandchildren with these fun Halloween activities for seniors to enjoy with their families.

Halloween movies

Watching spooky movies is a favorite Halloween activity for people of all ages. Children can share their favorite Halloween movies with seniors, and older adults can share some of the classics with the younger generations. If some watchers scare easily, skip the scary movies and enjoy the milder Halloween-themed films!

Scary stories

A great Halloween activity this time of year is sharing scary stories. A grandparent can read a story to the grandkids, or have the grandkids read to a grandparent. You can also all take turns coming up with your own scary stories to share with one another. This could easily become your family’s newest favorite Halloween tradition.

Pumpkin painting and carving

One of the most popular Halloween activities for seniors and their families is painting and carving pumpkins. This timeless tradition lets everyone involved show their unique creativity. Those who are able to handle cutting tools can carve jack-o-lanterns with scary or funny faces. Everyone else will love decorating pumpkins with paint or markers. Each generation will have a great time showing off their creations. Best of all, everyone will now have new fall decorations to make home feel more festive and to remember fun times with the whole family.

These are just a few fun Halloween activities for seniors to join in on the holiday fun. If your aging loved one lives alone, make sure you reach out and invite them to enjoy the season’s fun with you and your family. Whether that means stopping by their house for a visit or inviting them over to yours, include them in the festivities however you can.