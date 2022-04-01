Grand Haven Retirement: Is it time to volunteer?

Retirement sounds amazing. No more getting up early or long days with a stressful workload. Everyone dreams of having free time to do as they wish! However, all that free time can turn into long, unproductive days with boredom and uncertainty. Have you thought about becoming a volunteer? Volunteering can be an important contributor to your overall well-being. It can lead to a more fulfilling and complete life experience in retirement.

Volunteering among seniors has been linked to improved quality of life, stronger social networks, and an increased level of physical activity. Many retirees find that volunteering is a satisfying way to use their valuable skills, give back to their communities, and mentor others. By interacting with younger generations, seniors are able to share important life lessons. On the flip side, younger generations are able to teach seniors new ways of looking at life. By building a connection with each other both generations are able to offer the respect that humans deserve.

Expect that you will have to do some searching to find the right fit. Make sure it will be something you will enjoy! Whatever you do, do not overcommit yourself. It is harder to step back, than to step up later and take on more. And make sure it is convenient for you.

Nicole Ward is the community relations coordinator at Grand Haven Retirement.

