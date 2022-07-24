Grand Haven Retirement: Know the Danger of Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is something that can happen to anyone during the warmer months of the year. However, the spring and summer seasons put heat exhaustion as a code red risk for many people. One portion of the population that is particularly susceptible to heat complications is the elderly community. Knowing the danger of heat exhaustion and how to prevent it can be the difference between life and death.

The warning signs of heat-related complications usually start out with a decline in energy while being out in the sun. This should be the first tip to getting out of the warm weather and into a cooler location. Some of the more serious signs that point to help being immediately needed are:

• Nausea

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Chest Pain

• Rapid Heartbeat

• Breathing Complications

• Fainting

Heat stress is a dangerous situation for seniors. Elderly individuals aged 65 and older are more susceptible to heat exhaustion because their bodies are not able to adjust quickly to sudden changes in temperature. This is due to the high likelihood that they are taking prescription medications that would impair the body’s ability to either control temperature or release perspiration.

While heat exhaustion itself is dangerous, the most serious heat-related illness is heat stroke. This occurs when the body is completely unable to control its temperature and is unable to cool down. Heat stroke can cause permanent health complications or even death if emergency care is not administered. Make sure to take care of yourself and keep cool for the rest of the summer!