Good nutrition plays an important role in our lives. Since March is National Nutrition Month it is necessary to remind everyone of the fact that the food we put into our bodies reflects onto our health. Proper nutrition can help guard against malnutrition and help prevent diseases such as obesity, diabetes, etc. March is an opportunity to focus on healthful eating! Making small changes during the month and over time helps improve your immediate health but also in the long run.

Nutrition helps us to maintain a healthy immune system. Our immune system is our defense, so poor nutrition means we are prone to illnesses or disease. A well-balanced diet that consists of fruit, vegetables, and low fats will help to keep your immune system strong and healthy and defend against diseases for years to come. Proper nutrition will provide you with more energy as well. Eating healthy allows you to have more energy, and therefore become more active. Many people opt for diets that are low in carbohydrates, however, this can be detrimental to your mood. These diets can increase feelings of tension whereas a diet high in carbohydrates tends to have an uplifting effect on your mood.

Our bodies need food in order to be healthy and survive, however, the process our body takes in order to metabolize causes stress on the body. By overeating, we are creating more stress and this could potentially lead to a shorter lifespan if changes are not made. If we feed our bodies the wrong types of food, our lifespan can hugely decline as a result! By eating diets that are rich in nutrients, and contain little to no processed foods, our lives may be lengthened.