Grand Haven Retirement: Preventing falls in the winter

Winter falls on the ice and snow are dangerous to anyone, but especially the elderly. Older adults are more likely to fall in the winter or at any time of the year than are younger people, and are also at greater risk if they do experience a fall. A fall from which a child or young adult might bounce right back up, may lead to broken bones, internal injuries, or even spinal cord injuries in an older adult.

The likelihood of a more serious injury due to a fall for older adults stems from several factors. One, their blood vessels become more fragile, making them much easier to bleed with the force of a fall. And two, bones are more brittle, so hip and arm fractures are common in falls with older adults. Some injuries are easy to miss in an older adult examined after a winter fall. Abdominal and head injuries are easy to overlook and should be checked out.

As well as being aware of the dangers of falls, seniors should use tried and true strategies to avoid them and remain safe in the winters. An older person should always wear the proper footwear with the right amount of traction. Icy and snowy weather can worsen balance issues and cause slips that result in devastating injuries.

A lot of winter fall prevention focuses on taking concrete steps to improve the environment around the person, including shoveling snow and chipping ice off stairs for elderly citizens. Since seniors may not always be able to handle this job themselves, they should delegate it to younger family members or helpers. Asking for help with this task goes a long way in preventing winter slips and falls outside your home.

In addition to wearing the proper footwear, it’s also important to dress appropriately in winter. This includes warm clothing and accessories like gloves and hats. If seniors are too cold and hurrying, they can tense their muscles or lose balance, resulting in slips and falls in winter.

The winter months can be treacherous for elderly citizens, who must take extra precautions to remain safe and prevent falls during this dangerous time. While it’s not possible to control the weather, it is possible to control the environment around you and your loved one.