Grand Haven Retirement: Supporting Seniors this Holiday Season

We are approaching the holiday season and it is a time for celebrating with family and friends. For some seniors, what should be a happy and joyous time isn’t for them. Make sure to understand the seniors in your life and how you can support them during the holiday season.

Be aware of the difficulties that some seniors encounter! The absence of family and friends, that lack of community, can increase feelings of loneliness, depression, and isolation. Reminiscing about the past and how different current life is, of loved ones lost, can be even more painful during the holiday season. Seniors living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities can find themselves longing to be with family and traditional holiday celebrations. Many seniors experience physical limitations as they age and during the holidays, these limitations make shopping, visiting with friends and family, and celebrating the season more difficult. Celebrating the holidays can also be expensive. For seniors on a fixed income, buying gifts and enjoying celebratory meals can put a strain on their wallet and create financial anxiety.

Make sure to help your senior stay positive during the holiday! Extra effort to connect and spend time together is made during the holidays. Make sure you are including your senior in these gatherings. Provide transportation to and from if needed. If your senior can’t join you, go visit them. If visiting in-person isn’t an option, arrange for a weekly virtual visit or phone call. Remind them how important they are to you and your family.

Having open communication is important … share your feelings and have them share theirs. Sometimes it can be a difficult conversation for seniors, so look for other non-verbal clues. Check to make sure they are maintaining their living space. How is their appearance? Does it appear they are bathing and grooming themselves on a regular basis?

Help your senior set a realistic budget for the holidays. Help them create their lists and offer to help to take them shopping or place their online orders. Remember, what’s important is the time together and the memories created and not how many presents are under the tree or how much money was spent.

Talk about holidays past and how things have changed over the years. Focus on the positives and any changes that are coming. Continue the traditions that you have all grown to love and add in new ones. If you can’t physically be together, send your senior a holiday decoration, their favorite treat, and call or virtually connect!

The holiday season can be depressing for some seniors, but it doesn’t have to be. With some intentional planning, we can make our seniors feel loved and included!