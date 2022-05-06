Grand Haven Retirement: Time to declutter

Spring brings the promise of warmer weather, outdoor activities, and longer days, but with it also comes the chores you’ve been putting off all winter. Whether it’s giving your car a deep clean or reorganizing your “junk drawer,” spring is the best time to dive into your long-awaited cleaning projects and get your home feeling fresh and new.

A great way to start your spring cleaning is to declutter. A clutter-free home is important to reduce tripping and fall hazards. Allowing your home to be safe and accessible if you’re planning to stay in your home as long as possible. Another really great reason to declutter as a senior is so that you can make your own decisions about your belongings and what you want to do with them. You can take action now to ensure you won’t leave your family with the burden of clearing out your home. Or you might want to be proactive and declutter well before a move is required or a health crisis happens and you no longer have the time, health or energy to declutter the way you want.