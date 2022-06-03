Grand Haven Retirement: Why we celebrate Flag Day

With Flag Day approaching, it’s a great time to remind us why we celebrate the holiday and the history of our flag.

June 14 is the date that Americans commemorate the adoption of the Stars and Stripes. On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

The flag had 13 stars and stripes to represent the original 13 colonies of the United States. Since the United States’ independence, the national flag has been revised 27 times.

Each time a state (or states) was added to the union, another star had to be added to the top left corner of the flag. The most recent version of the flag was recognized in 1960 when Hawaii became a state.

The evolution of the United States flag is therefore not only a history of an American symbol but the history of this country’s land and people. The flag is a unifying symbol that binds together Americans from the east to west, north to south. Each state has a star sewn into a blue background that represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.

The red stripes symbolize valor whereas the white means purity and innocence. Although the design of the US flag was altered as states were added, the red, white and blue remain unchanged. These colors represent characteristics of the American people throughout history and across the nation.

Nicole Ward is the community relations coordinator at Grand Haven Retirement.

