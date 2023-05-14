Living at home when you need extra support can be stressful, requiring you to explore care options and potentially depend on family members. For many aging adults, a transition to a retirement community offers a happier, more independent lifestyle.

Assisted living communities promote more independence in their residents by offering help with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing and grooming. The focus extends well beyond health and safety to include meaningful activities and quality relationships. If you feel anxious about living alone or worry about what might happen if you ever need additional help, assisted living communities can offer immense peace of mind to you and your family.

Assisted living facilities can help with activities of daily living. This assistance helps you feel safer and more independent. It can help reduce your risk of falls and other health challenges by offering you the support you need rather than letting you struggle at home by yourself.

Another area assisted living facilities are beneficial is in meaningful programming to help keep your body and mind active and healthy. Walking, visiting friends, and attending programs in your community gives you much needed exercise. Physical activity reduces your risk of chronic health problems, and it can help you sleep better too.

Daily socialization with the neighbors who become like family and attending programming with others in the community can help you stay sharp and happier. When you live in assisted living, you can form lifelong friendships that help you feel more deeply connected.